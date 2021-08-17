Kratos says Skyborg Vanguard moving toward program of record

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions office facade of engineering services company in Silicon Valley
Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS +2.1%) opens higher following three straight sessions of losses after saying it remains committed to be ready for a 2023 Skyborg Vanguard program of record, echoing the commitment expressed by the U.S. Air Force in an update yesterday.
  • Skyborg is an Air Force Vanguard program developing unmanned combat aerial vehicles intended to accompany manned fighter aircraft.
  • Kratos shares had slumped 13% in three days to an eight-month low following a report that the U.S. Air Force had delayed the Skyborg program.
  • "Bargain-priced" Kratos is "well positioned to benefit from the hypergrowth of the space economy," Hyundai Motor Securities writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.