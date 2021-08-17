Kratos says Skyborg Vanguard moving toward program of record
Aug. 17, 2021 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)
- Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS +2.1%) opens higher following three straight sessions of losses after saying it remains committed to be ready for a 2023 Skyborg Vanguard program of record, echoing the commitment expressed by the U.S. Air Force in an update yesterday.
- Skyborg is an Air Force Vanguard program developing unmanned combat aerial vehicles intended to accompany manned fighter aircraft.
- Kratos shares had slumped 13% in three days to an eight-month low following a report that the U.S. Air Force had delayed the Skyborg program.
- "Bargain-priced" Kratos is "well positioned to benefit from the hypergrowth of the space economy," Hyundai Motor Securities writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.