IZEA Worldwide expands client roster with two new Fortune 500 companies
Aug. 17, 2021 10:30 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Marketing technology company IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has added two new Fortune 500 companies to its client roster.
- IZEA added an entertainment company as a managed services customer and a food and grocery wholesaler as a software customer to help scale their influencer marketing efforts through campaigns utilizing IZEAx.
- Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA, said, "We continue to see expansion of our customer base at both ends of the spectrum, serving small agencies and direct-to-consumer brands to the world’s biggest companies. We hit an all-time record for SaaS licensing customer count in Q2 and have already eclipsed that number in Q3."
