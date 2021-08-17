IZEA Worldwide expands client roster with two new Fortune 500 companies

  • Marketing technology company IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has added two new Fortune 500 companies to its client roster.
  • IZEA added an entertainment company as a managed services customer and a food and grocery wholesaler as a software customer to help scale their influencer marketing efforts through campaigns utilizing IZEAx.
  • Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA, said, "We continue to see expansion of our customer base at both ends of the spectrum, serving small agencies and direct-to-consumer brands to the world’s biggest companies. We hit an all-time record for SaaS licensing customer count in Q2 and have already eclipsed that number in Q3."
