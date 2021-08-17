Fusion Fuel Green drops 5% after Q2 results
Aug. 17, 2021 10:37 AM ETHTOOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO -5.1%) reports Q2 revenue of €0.03M, a drop of ~94% over the last year.
- Operating loss of ~€6.4M, vs last year's €5.3M.
- Cash and equivalents of €50.2M, a drop of €11M
- Company obtained confirmation of HEVO-SOLAR Sines as one of four projects submitted by Portugal.
- Company also purchased Benavente factory facility and commenced renovation work.
- Company enters into a partnership with CCC to develop green hydrogen pilot plants in the Middle East.
- Frederico Figueira de Chaves, CFO, commented, “The installation of the first HEVO-SOLAR units at Evora and the purchase and renovation of our new production facility at Benavente leave us well positioned to advance our commercial discussions and to begin to deploy our technology at scale. We continue to strengthen our capabilities across the entire organization so we are better able to navigate supply chain turbulence and execute on our near-term priorities.”
- The stock has dropped about 20% on a year-to-date basis.
