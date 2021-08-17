Gracell Biotechnologies shares fall after wider Q2 net loss, cash position update
Aug. 17, 2021 10:38 AM ETGracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)By: SA News Team
- Gracell Biotechnologies shares fall (GRCL -1.7%) after the company posted a wider second-quarter net loss, partly hurt by the rise in research and development expenses during the period.
- Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB65.3M ($10.1M), as compared to RMB40.8M in the corresponding prior year period.
- Net loss in the quarter was RMB96.2M ($14.9M), compared to RMB63.1M for the corresponding prior year period.
- As of June 30, 2021, the company had RMB2.05B ($318.1M) in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.
- The company's shares have fallen nearly 60% in the last six months.
