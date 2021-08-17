Gracell Biotechnologies shares fall after wider Q2 net loss, cash position update

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line
Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gracell Biotechnologies shares fall (GRCL -1.7%) after the company posted a wider second-quarter net loss, partly hurt by the rise in research and development expenses during the period.
  • Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were RMB65.3M ($10.1M), as compared to RMB40.8M in the corresponding prior year period.
  • Net loss in the quarter was RMB96.2M ($14.9M), compared to RMB63.1M for the corresponding prior year period.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the company had RMB2.05B ($318.1M) in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.
  • The company's shares have fallen nearly 60% in the last six months.
  • Previously (Aug. 17): Gracell Biotechnologies EPS beats by $0.08.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.