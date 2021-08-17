Romeo Power slumps to record low; here's who called it

Aug. 17, 2021 10:46 AM ETRomeo Power, Inc. (RMO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is one of the leading decliners in the electric vehicle sector after a disappointing Q2 earnings report. Revenue was down 18% during the quarter and missed the consensus mark by a wide margin. Shares of RMO hit a record low of $4.60 earlier in today's session.
  • BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis dropped estimates on Romeo Power (RMO) due to what is seen as a challenging backdrop for the commercial EV sector amid ongoing supply chain headwinds.
  • A tip of the hat to Seeking Alpha author Alpha Generator, who had a bearish call on RMO back in March before the 64% drop in share price.
