Romeo Power slumps to record low; here's who called it
Aug. 17, 2021 10:46 AM ETRomeo Power, Inc. (RMO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) is one of the leading decliners in the electric vehicle sector after a disappointing Q2 earnings report. Revenue was down 18% during the quarter and missed the consensus mark by a wide margin. Shares of RMO hit a record low of $4.60 earlier in today's session.
- BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis dropped estimates on Romeo Power (RMO) due to what is seen as a challenging backdrop for the commercial EV sector amid ongoing supply chain headwinds.
- A tip of the hat to Seeking Alpha author Alpha Generator, who had a bearish call on RMO back in March before the 64% drop in share price.