monday.com rises after reporting rapid growth in Q2
Aug. 17, 2021 10:58 AM ET By: Preeti Singh
- Software firm monday.com (MNDY +22.4%) is trading higher after reporting a rapid growth in second quarter.
- Q221 revenue grew 94% Y/Y to $70.6M, topping estimates by $8.51M. The rapid growth was driven by large expansions within the company's existing base and strong growth upmarket.
- Business Highlights: monday.com reported a net dollar retention rate for customers with more than 10 users of over 125% during the quarter. Furthermore, the number of paid enterprise customers with more than $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was 470 (+226% Y/Y). The company also introduced a completely new capability, monday workdocs, to monday.com Work OS that helps organizations to take document collaboration to new levels.
- monday.com narrowed its Non-GAAP operating loss from -$14.9M in Q220 to -$9.9M in Q221. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share stood at -$0.26 vs non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of -$0.39 a year ago and beating estimates by $0.74.
- As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and restricted cash was $878M.
- Guidance: For Q321, the company expects total revenue of $74M to $75M, +74% to +76% Y/Y vs. consensus of $65.95M and Non-GAAP operating loss of $26M to $25M. For FY2021, the company expects total revenue of $280M to $282M, +74% to +75% Y/Y vs. consensus of $261.34M and Non-GAAP operating loss of $93M to $91M.
- Eliran Glazer, monday.com CFO, stated, "While we have made tremendous progress in the last few years, we believe that we are still in the very early stages of our growth as a company, and our guidance for the balance of 2021 suggests a strong second half of the year as we continue to drive fundamental improvements to the future of work and collaboration for companies of all sizes globally."
