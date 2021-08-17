AiHuiShou International soars after posting strong Q2 topline growth and GMV

Aug. 17, 2021 11:00 AM ETATRenew Inc. (RERE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • AiHuiShou International (RERE +10.6%) following second-quarter results where total net revenues grew by 56.2% Y/Y to $289.3M.
  • Total Gross Merchandise Volume(GMV) increased by 69.6% to RMB7.8B from RMB4.6B Y/Y.
  • Revenue & GMV by segment: Net product revenues increased by 53.1% Y/Yto$248.3M; GMV for product sales increased by 72.7% Y/Y to RMB1.9B; Net service revenues increased by 77.9% Y/Y to $40.9M; GMV for online marketplaces increased by 68.6% to RMB5.9B.
  • Number of consumer products transacted increased by 27.9% to 7.8M from 6.1M in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss was $78.3M or per share of $2.09; Adjusted net loss was $9.2M or $0.25 per share.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $439.2M as of June 30, 2021, primarily due to net proceeds from the Company's initial public offering in June 2021.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB1,870.0 million and RMB1,930.0 million.
