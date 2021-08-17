Greenlane Holdings reports strong organic growth in Q2
Aug. 17, 2021
- Greenlane Holdings (GNLN +3.4%) reports core revenue growth of 14.9% in Q2.
- Greenlane Brands up 62.5% to $8.98M in the quarter, accounted for 25.9% of total revenue.
- Net sales for the United States segment up 16.4% to $30.7M.
- Gross margin rate up 140 bps Y/Y to 22.4%.
- CEO comment: "Our focus on growing our portfolio of owned brands and driving strong performance from our existing brand portfolio, combined with our pending merger with KushCo, has positioned our business to be the leader in the ancillary cannabis space and to build strong, long-term value for both our customers, partners, employees, and shareholders."
