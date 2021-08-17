LM Funding America stock gains 11% after Q2 swings to profit

  • LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock climbs 11% in midday trading on Tuesday after posting Q2 diluted earnings per share of $2.05 vs. a loss of $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.
  • "With a stronger balance sheet, we could also take larger participations in the deals we put together, Chairman and CEO Bruce M. Rodgers said in a statement.
  • The company originated, structured and executed two transactions with BORQS Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and recognized $14.1M in gains this year, but it only participated in less than a third of the principal investment required in the deals and outsourced the rest to third parties, Rodgers said.
  • To put in context, the company's total assets/total liabilities ratio jumped to 61.3x compared with 14.5x in Q2 a year ago.
  • During the first half of 2021, the company said it's developing a digital asset technology strategy to increase its community association receivables business both organically and through acquisitions.
