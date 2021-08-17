iMining acquires Validators, securing Ethereum Proof-of-Stake blockchain
Aug. 17, 2021 12:06 PM ETiMining Technologies Inc. (IBKKF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKF +0.1%) entered into a letter of intent with 2860336 Ontario to acquire three validators which are securing the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake blockchain.
- These three validators, together include 102.184 Ethereum tokens, valued at $462.5K which iMining will acquire in consideration of issuing 2.5M shares.
- The validators are currently running at 100% efficiency and have had no penalties or slashing against them.
- "The acquisition of these validators will bring immediate and future benefits to iMining while contributing to the security of the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake blockchain," CFO Gary Arca commented.