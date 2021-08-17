Children's Place Retail Stores Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 17, 2021 12:28 PM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+131.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $442.55M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.