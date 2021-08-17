What to look for in Analog Devices FQ3 earnings?
Aug. 17, 2021 12:43 PM ETADIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Bifurcating revenue: Industrial revenue estimate $994.2M; Communications revenue estimate $283.4M; Automotive revenue estimate $265.3M; Consumer revenue estimate $171.8M
- Adjusted gross margin estimate 71.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock has increased 13.5% over the last three months.
- A look at the stock's FQ2 earnings beat.
- Contributor writes: 'Analog Devices Has Exposure To Several Attractive Mega Trends'