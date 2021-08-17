What to look for in Analog Devices FQ3 earnings?

Aug. 17, 2021 12:43 PM ETADIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Analog Devices headquarters in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+17.1% Y/Y).
  • Bifurcating revenue: Industrial revenue estimate $994.2M; Communications revenue estimate $283.4M; Automotive revenue estimate $265.3M; Consumer revenue estimate $171.8M
  • Adjusted gross margin estimate 71.2%.
  • Over the last 2 years, ADI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The stock has increased 13.5% over the last three months.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.