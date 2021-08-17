Moody's sees Maldives' climate risk adding to debt burden
Aug. 17, 2021 12:49 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rising global temperatures and sea levels are creeping into debt rating calculations.
- Moody's Investors Service downgrades the Government of Maldives long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Caa1 from B3 (seven levels below investment-grade) and changes its outlook to stable from negative.
- Overall, Moody's lowered the rating because the government's fiscal strength deteriorated faster than the ratings company initially expected, in a large part due to the pandemic. That has required the government to spend more.
- In the near term, GDP growth is expected to rebound to 19% growth in 2021 and 2022. Debt burden, though, will only gradually recover to 107% of GDP by 2024 from 117%, Moody's said.
- But Moody's Nishad Harshit Majmudar points to the fiscal risks the Maldives faces from climate change. "The government is also likely to continue investing in infrastructure to improve resilience to the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels. These projects, while additive to the country's productive capacity, are likely to drive sustained levels of external borrowing."
