Vipshop Q2 earnings: what to expect?
Aug. 17, 2021 1:22 PM ETVIPSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.57B (+34.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The stock slid down 4% after Q1 as sales figure fell short of estimates.
