Lidar sector to grow larger with AEye due to start trading tomorrow

Aug. 17, 2021 1:26 PM ETLIDR, LAZR, INVZ, AEVA, VLDR, CPTNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Automotive technology concept. ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems). ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control).
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (CFAC +6.1%) rallies a day after announcing the completion of the company's merger with AEye.
  • The combined company will retain the AEye name and is expected to start trading tomorrow on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LIDR.
  • "AEye's transition to the public markets marks a key milestone in our corporate journey, enabling us to accelerate adoption of our high-performance, intelligent LiDAR system and accelerate our mission to bring safe autonomy to the masses," says AEye CEO Blair LaCorte.
    • Other Lidar stocks include Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ), Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR). Meanwhile, lidar maker Cepton Technologies is in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC).
    • Compare Lidar stocks side by side.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.