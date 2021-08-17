Lidar sector to grow larger with AEye due to start trading tomorrow
Aug. 17, 2021 1:26 PM ETLIDR, LAZR, INVZ, AEVA, VLDR, CPTNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (CFAC +6.1%) rallies a day after announcing the completion of the company's merger with AEye.
- The combined company will retain the AEye name and is expected to start trading tomorrow on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LIDR.
- "AEye's transition to the public markets marks a key milestone in our corporate journey, enabling us to accelerate adoption of our high-performance, intelligent LiDAR system and accelerate our mission to bring safe autonomy to the masses," says AEye CEO Blair LaCorte.
- Other Lidar stocks include Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ), Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR). Meanwhile, lidar maker Cepton Technologies is in talks to go public through a deal with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC).
