ZTO Express Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 17, 2021 1:27 PM ETZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)By: SA News Team
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+30.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZTO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.