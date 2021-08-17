SpartanNash Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 17, 2021 1:28 PM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-32.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.09B (-4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPTN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.