Target Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Aug. 17, 2021 1:29 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.53 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.03B (+8.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable sales +8.18%, gross margin of 30.5%, operating margin 9.1% and EBITDA of $3.04B.
  • Over the last 2 years, TGT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
