Peter Boockvar: Will the Fed focus on the stag- or the -flation?

Aug. 17, 2021

Exterior of the US Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC
uschools/E+ via Getty Images

  • Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said Tuesday that "stagflation is an overriding worry" that presents the Federal Reserve with the question: "Are they going to focus on the 'stag' or are they going to focus on the 'flation?'"
  • Speaking to CNBC, Boockvar said that rising consumer prices have made inflation a mainstream political issue, putting pressure on the Fed to speed up its efforts to fight the threat.
  • However, tighter policy from the central bank will likely slow economic growth and spark a sell-off in the stock market, the Bleakley chief investment officer predicted.
  • Boockvar contended that a post-taper fall in stocks would put policymakers in a position where they have to choose between supporting the market by slowing the tapering process or fighting inflation by pushing ahead with tighter policy.
  • To back up his projection, he cited data showing that most stock market corrections since 2010 have taken place in response to tapering or increases in interest rates.
  • "This is an experience that the current Federal Reserve and modern-day central banking has not had to deal with," Boockvar said.
  • For the latest on what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's thinking on the economy and monetary policy, check out his remarks Tuesday at a town hall with students and educators.
