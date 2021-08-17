Peter Boockvar: Will the Fed focus on the stag- or the -flation?
Aug. 17, 2021 2:56 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said Tuesday that "stagflation is an overriding worry" that presents the Federal Reserve with the question: "Are they going to focus on the 'stag' or are they going to focus on the 'flation?'"
- Speaking to CNBC, Boockvar said that rising consumer prices have made inflation a mainstream political issue, putting pressure on the Fed to speed up its efforts to fight the threat.
- However, tighter policy from the central bank will likely slow economic growth and spark a sell-off in the stock market, the Bleakley chief investment officer predicted.
- Boockvar contended that a post-taper fall in stocks would put policymakers in a position where they have to choose between supporting the market by slowing the tapering process or fighting inflation by pushing ahead with tighter policy.
- To back up his projection, he cited data showing that most stock market corrections since 2010 have taken place in response to tapering or increases in interest rates.
- "This is an experience that the current Federal Reserve and modern-day central banking has not had to deal with," Boockvar said.
