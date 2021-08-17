Gambling.com Group attracts more bull ratings on first day of analyst coverage

Aug. 17, 2021 2:56 PM ETGambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Truist Securities and Stifel join Jefferies in launching coverage on Gambling.com Group (GAMB -4.8%) with a Buy rating.
  • Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial says the firm sees strong secular growth trends for the broader global online gaming industry and notes that rising competition among B2C operators yields a favorable demand outlook for affiliate sourced customers.
  • "GAMB currently trades at a discount relative to affiliate peers despite market-leading organic growth, which we see closing as appreciation for GAMB's more capital efficient operating model grows," he notes.
  • Looking ahead, Stanial points to the potential for accretive M&A for GAMB as the gaming affiliate industry remains fragmented and predominately inefficient. GAMB is called a compelling way to play the hyper-growth sports betting/iGaming opportunity.
  • Read why Jefferies is bullish on Gambling.com's (NASDAQ:GAMB) IP and tech advantages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.