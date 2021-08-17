Gambling.com Group attracts more bull ratings on first day of analyst coverage
Aug. 17, 2021 2:56 PM ETGambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Truist Securities and Stifel join Jefferies in launching coverage on Gambling.com Group (GAMB -4.8%) with a Buy rating.
- Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial says the firm sees strong secular growth trends for the broader global online gaming industry and notes that rising competition among B2C operators yields a favorable demand outlook for affiliate sourced customers.
- "GAMB currently trades at a discount relative to affiliate peers despite market-leading organic growth, which we see closing as appreciation for GAMB's more capital efficient operating model grows," he notes.
- Looking ahead, Stanial points to the potential for accretive M&A for GAMB as the gaming affiliate industry remains fragmented and predominately inefficient. GAMB is called a compelling way to play the hyper-growth sports betting/iGaming opportunity.
- Read why Jefferies is bullish on Gambling.com's (NASDAQ:GAMB) IP and tech advantages.