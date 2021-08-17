Southwest's overworked flight attendants at a 'breaking point'
Aug. 17, 2021 3:15 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: SA News Team89 Comments
- Southwest Airlines' (LUV -2.7%) flight attendants union penned a letter to CEO Gary Kelly saying that flight attendants are at a "breaking point" amid the surge in summer demand.
- The union is demanding that Southwest provide additional help with unruly passengers, stop the extension of flight work trips, and drop its emergency measures that require documentation for sick leave.
- Flight attendants say they face constantly changing schedules and the addition of unassigned flights that puts them at risk of sickness.
- “The pervasive sentiment in our membership is that there is no interest in protecting the well-being of the single most customer-facing department in this company,” said the letter.
- Just a few days ago, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association requested that the company "provide a safe and healthy work environment" as cases from the COVID-19 delta variant rise.
- Yesterday, competitor Spirit Airlines cut its revenue guidance as the company expects more cancellations arising from the delta variant.