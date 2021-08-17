Casper Sleep CEO’s SPAC rallies after planned $1.6B Qomplx acquisition falls apart (update)
Aug. 17, 2021 3:44 PM ETTailwind Acquisition Corp. (TWND), CSPRBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Casper Sleep CEO Philip Krim’s Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) rose some 4% Tuesday after the SPAC and risk-analytics firm Qomplx (QPLX) mutually agreed to cancel their merger at the 11th hour.
- TWND rose to as high as $9.85 before pulling back slightly to end at $9.78, up 4.04% on the session.
- “The reason for the mutual decision lies with market conditions preventing certain of the closing conditions from being satisfied,” Krim, who’s chairman of TWND and CEO of Casper (NYSE:CSPR), said in announcing the deal’s demise.
- He didn’t elaborate as to what conditions the merger failed to meet, although the two sides said neither will have to pay the other any termination fees.
- The special purpose acquisition company had planned to put the merger to a vote of TWND shareholders on Tuesday, but canceled the polling in light of a deal’s cancellation.
- Qomplx provides cloud-based risk-analytics for the cybersecurity, insurance and finance industries. The company had agreed in March to go public via a SPAC merger with TWND at a $1.4B equity valuation.
- The deal had called for Qomplx to receive some $100M from TWND, plus a $180M private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) backed by Cannae Holdings, Fidelity, Hedosophia and RenaissanceRe.
- However, Wall Street never seemed to embrace the proposed tie-up. TWND fell 6.2% in its first trading session after the deal’s announcement after the bell on March 1. In fact, the stock has never gotten back to the $10.89 it closed at just prior to the merger’s unveiling.
- Krim said Tailwind would now look for a new SPAC target.
- “Although this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we remain optimistic in the growing cybersecurity and risk-analytics industry and will continue to seek to identify opportunities that can capture value for shareholders,” he said.
- As for Qomplex, co-founder and CEO Jason Crabtree recently talked to Seeking Alpha in a wide-ranging video interview about the company's future.