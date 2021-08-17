Casper Sleep CEO’s SPAC rallies after planned $1.6B Qomplx acquisition falls apart (update)

Bundle of dollars and a bag of SPAC on scales. The concept of attracting investors" money to fund the merger of companies into a new one. Assessing the value of the new company and profitability.
Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Casper Sleep CEO Philip Krim’s Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) rose some 4% Tuesday after the SPAC and risk-analytics firm Qomplx (QPLX) mutually agreed to cancel their merger at the 11th hour.
  • TWND rose to as high as $9.85 before pulling back slightly to end at $9.78, up 4.04% on the session.
  • “The reason for the mutual decision lies with market conditions preventing certain of the closing conditions from being satisfied,” Krim, who’s chairman of TWND and CEO of Casper (NYSE:CSPR), said in announcing the deal’s demise.
  • He didn’t elaborate as to what conditions the merger failed to meet, although the two sides said neither will have to pay the other any termination fees.
  • The special purpose acquisition company had planned to put the merger to a vote of TWND shareholders on Tuesday, but canceled the polling in light of a deal’s cancellation.
  • Qomplx provides cloud-based risk-analytics for the cybersecurity, insurance and finance industries. The company had agreed in March to go public via a SPAC merger with TWND at a $1.4B equity valuation.
  • The deal had called for Qomplx to receive some $100M from TWND, plus a $180M private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) backed by Cannae Holdings, Fidelity, Hedosophia and RenaissanceRe.
  • However, Wall Street never seemed to embrace the proposed tie-up. TWND fell 6.2% in its first trading session after the deal’s announcement after the bell on March 1. In fact, the stock has never gotten back to the $10.89 it closed at just prior to the merger’s unveiling.
  • Krim said Tailwind would now look for a new SPAC target.
  • “Although this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we remain optimistic in the growing cybersecurity and risk-analytics industry and will continue to seek to identify opportunities that can capture value for shareholders,” he said.
  • As for Qomplex, co-founder and CEO Jason Crabtree recently talked to Seeking Alpha in a wide-ranging video interview about the company's future.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.