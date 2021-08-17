Ovintiv among most undervalued U.S. E&Ps, BofA says in reinstating Buy
Aug. 17, 2021 3:57 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ovintiv (OVV +0.8%) is reinstated with a Buy rating and $38 price target at Bank of America, citing the company's "new business model" that could accelerate targets to reduce debt and reset the bias of the capital structure towards equity.
- "Whatever the market's view of its recent history, we believe a point forward investment case that prioritizes free cash flow and debt reduction positions Ovintiv as among the most undervalued U.S. E&Ps, underlined by the highest free cash yield in the sector (20% in 2022)," BofA's Doug Leggate writes.
- Ovintiv's investment case is "full of contradictions and extremes, but which has a line of sight for debt reduction ahead of management's current target... accelerating a transfer of value from debt to equity that would support fair value 50% above current level," according to Leggate.
- Ovintiv recently accelerated the timeline to achieve its $4.5B net debt target to year-end 2021 and set a new net debt target of $3B to achieve by the end of 2023.