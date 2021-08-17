Krispy Kreme EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue

Aug. 17, 2021 4:06 PM ETDNUTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $349.2M beats by $15.91M.
  • Shares +2.6%.
  • Press Release
  • The company expects total net leverage to be under 3.0x in the next 12 months. In accordance with dividend policy, the company expect to pay an initial cash dividend of $0.035 per share for the quarter ending October 3, 2021. Thereafter, the company expect to maintain a stable quarterly dividend until we reach our long-term net leverage policy of 2.0x.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.