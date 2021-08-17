Krispy Kreme EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
Aug. 17, 2021 4:06 PM ETDNUTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $349.2M beats by $15.91M.
- Shares +2.6%.
- The company expects total net leverage to be under 3.0x in the next 12 months. In accordance with dividend policy, the company expect to pay an initial cash dividend of $0.035 per share for the quarter ending October 3, 2021. Thereafter, the company expect to maintain a stable quarterly dividend until we reach our long-term net leverage policy of 2.0x.