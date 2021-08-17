NexPoint Real Estate Finance in red on 2M stock offering

  • NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) trades 6.2% down after hours on commencing an underwritten public offering of 2M shares.
  • Underwriters granted option to purchase up to an additional 300K shares.
  • Net proceeds to be contributed to its operating partnership, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Operating Partnership in exchange for common limited partnership units in the OP.
  • The OP will use proceeds to repay debt outstanding under the Company's master repurchase agreements and to make investments that fit within its investment strategy.
  • During the remainder of 2021, the company intends to acquire life science and self-storage preferred investments and a multifamily commercial mortgage-backed security.
