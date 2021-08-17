La-Z-Boy reports record revenue despite 'significant backlog'
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) reports record quarterly sales of $524.8M, up 84% from the comparable quarter in 2020. The company's EPS were roughly in line with estimates.
- Executives say that escalating price and commodity costs do not show signs of stopping. The company implemented price increases and imposed a surcharge on pending dealer orders to offset the inflation.
- Non-GAAP operating margins are up to 6.6% from 3.1%. "we expect margin performance to begin to improve in the second quarter, finishing the full fiscal year with a consolidated non-GAAP operating margin at or near double digits," said CFO Bob Lucian.
- Shares are up 1.93% in AH trading.
