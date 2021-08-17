Andersons to pay debt, invest in core units after rail sale, CEO says
Aug. 17, 2021 4:34 PM ET The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) plans to use $550M from the sale of its railcar leasing business to pay down debt and invest in low carbon initiatives in its core grain and fertilizer units, CEO Pat Bowe tells Reuters.
- "We're committed to the ag side of our business... We feel we can make higher returns for our shareholders in those spaces than we were in rail," Bowe says, adding the company also plans to market its remaining railcar repair business.
- Andersons' debt expanded with its 2018 acquisition of grain handler Lansing Trade Group, and Bowe says the company wants to return to its normalized 2.5x debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. "We were on our way to achieve that. Now we'll achieve it sooner."
- The CEO also says Andersons is studying investments to grow its renewable fuels and specialty food businesses as well as capitalize on trends such as sustainable farming, agricultural carbon trading and plant-based protein.
- Andersons routed estimates for Q2 earnings and revenues, sparked by high demand and strong prices.