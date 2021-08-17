PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices redeemable preferred shares offering
Aug. 17, 2021 4:42 PM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) priced its underwritten public offering of 10M of its 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, liquidation preference $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $250M.
- Underwriters granted 30 days option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M Series C Preferred Shares to cover over-allotments.
- The company plans to apply to list the Series C Preferred Shares on NYSE.
- Offer is expected to close on Aug.24.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund its general business purposes, including funding its correspondent production and investment activity, which may include investments in mortgage servicing rights, as well as the repayment of indebtedness.