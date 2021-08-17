Truist Financial announces executive leadership structure
Aug. 17, 2021 4:49 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Financial services company Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) has announced a new executive leadership structure, effective September 1, 2021.
- On September 12, 2021, President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers Jr. will take over as (CEO), succeeding Kelly King who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors effective through March 12, 2022.
- Rogers is a highly regarded industry leader, having served as the CEO and Chairman of SunTrust for eight years.
- The appointment is in line with the previously announced BB&T Corp.-SunTrust merger. The merged entity was named Truist Financial.
- The executive leadership will also include: Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible, Chief Information Officer Scott Case, Vice Chair Beau Cummins, Chief Legal Officer and Head Of Public Affairs Ellen Fitzsimmons and Chief Insurance Officer John Howard, among others.