Cree stock dips after Q1 revenue guidance falls short of consensus
Aug. 17, 2021 4:57 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) stock slides 4.5% in after-hours trading after the company's guidance range for fiscal Q1 revenue comes in mostly lower than the consensus estimate.
- The maker of power and radio frequency semiconductors is targeting Q1 revenue of $144M-$154M vs. consensus of $153.4M.
- It targets Q1 non-GAAP net loss of $0.21-0.25 per share; compares with average analyst estimate of -$0.23.
- Fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $0.23 per shar comes in a penny better than the -$0.24 per share consensus and iimproves from -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.
- For the quarter ended June 27, 2021, revenue from continuing operations of $145.8M beats the average analyst estimate of $144.8M, increasing 35% from $108.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- The non-GAAP loss excludes a $73.9M expense scaling back part of its long-range plan its Durham, NC, campus, originally intended for expanding Cree's LED production capacity that the company considered using to expand the manufacturing footprint for its silicon carbide materials product line.
- After Cree completes its current ongoing silicon carbide materials production capacity expansion in Durham, it now plans to further expand its silicon carbide materials production capacity outside of the Durham campus. As a result, it won't complete the construction of certain buildings on the Durham campus.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
