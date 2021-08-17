BHP to exit petroleum but carbon-intensive steel remains its key business
Aug. 17, 2021 1:41 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- While BHP (BHP -7.9%) is not likely to win green-minded investors just yet after offloading its oil and gas business, shifting its stock listing Down Under likely has bought a bit more time to figure things out, WSJ Heard On The Street's Rochelle Toplensky says.
- Getting out of fossil fuels is a solid step toward BHP's goal to cut net carbon emissions from its operations to zero by 2050, but BHP's main business is selling iron ore to steel producers, which accounted for 57% of the company's revenues and 70% of profits in the most recent fiscal year, and Toplensky notes global steel production generates ~8% of worldwide CO2 emissions and that the process of making steel is hard to decarbonize.
- Toplensky thinks BHP's decision to shift away from the London Stock Exchange in favor of Australia could reduce the pressure from environmental campaigners in the near term, since politicians there have been slower than some to embrace the fight against climate change.
- Meanwhile, BHP's full-year earnings have taken a back seat to the company's big strategic moves, and RBC Capital says the report offered a small beat vs. its expectations for earnings, supported by strong copper and petroleum results.
- BHP forecasts Chinese steel production will increase by ~5% in CY 2021, and expects continued strong end-use demand conditions in China and ongoing recovery in the rest of world during 2022.
- But iron ore prices plunged 8% in July for its worst month since February 2020.