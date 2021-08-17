Sinopec adds reserves to lift China's Sichuan Basin reserve past 100B cm
Aug. 17, 2021 6:50 AM ETChina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) says it added another 34B cm of proven reserves at its Zhongjiang natural gas field, bringing total known natural gas reserves in the Sichuan Basin to 106.1B cm.
- Sinopec says the gas resource is mostly trapped at 2K-3K meters below the surface and is a "typical compact sandstone gas reservoir characterized by low porosity, low permeability and strong concealment."
- Cumulative gas production at the Zhongjiang field has totaled 5.29B cm, with annual production topping 1B cm in back-to-back years, the company says.
- Sinopec announced a positive H1 profit guidance at the start of July, but investors should be wary of potential headwinds, The Value Pendulum writes in an analysis posted earlier this summer on Seeking Alpha.