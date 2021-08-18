Weibo EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue; issues Q3 guidance

Aug. 18, 2021 5:09 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Weibo (NASDAQ:WB): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.16; GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $574.5M (+48.3% Y/Y) beats by $48.62M.
  • Monthly active users were 566M in June 2021, a net addition of 43M users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs.
  • Average daily active users were 246M in June 2021, a net addition of 16M users on a year-over-year basis.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, Weibo estimates its net revenues to increase by 20% to 25% year-over-year on a constant currency basis vs. estimated growth of 19.45%.
