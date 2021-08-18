Tencent edges higher after meeting revenue forecasts, but regulation worries persist

  • Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) ADRs are up 1% in premarket trading as the company's results eased some company-specific concerns.
  • But Beijing's regulation crackdown still hovers over the company.
  • The company reported Q2 net adjusted net income of 34.04B yuan vs. 32.84B yuan and net income of 42.59B yuan vs. 30.77B yuan.
  • Revenue of 138.26B yuan met estimates.
  • Yesterday, China's market regulator issued fresh draft rules at stopping unfair competition on the internet.
  • That pushed the Shanghai market down 2%, although it recovered some, up 1% today.
  • BofA's latest fund managers survey showed China as a new top tail risk for market performance.
  • SA contributor Daniel Schönberger outlined his bullish thesis on Tencent, advising buying when there's blood in the streets.
