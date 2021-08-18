JinkoSolar climbs on long-term supply deal with Wacker Chemie
Aug. 18, 2021 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)
- JinkoSolar's (NYSE:JKS) subsidiary signs a long-term supply agreement with Wacker for over 70,000 metric tons of Polysilicon.
- Per the contract, Wacker will supply over 70,000 tons of polysilicon to Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. from Sept. 2021 to Dec. 2026, based on the market price.
- Wacker will reserve the agreed capacity to Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. and supply polysilicon from its production sites in Germany and the U.S.
- Shares +4% premarket.
