High Tide announces addition to the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF
Aug. 18, 2021 6:10 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)MJBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) says that as per the recently disclosed listing of holdings available on its website, the Company's shares have now been included in the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF.
- "We are very pleased to have our shares included in the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF which is the first U.S. and world's largest ETF to target the global cannabis industry," said Raj Grover, President and CEO of High Tide.
- In addition, board of directors has approved a grant of 66,666 options to officers, employees, and consultants of the Company under the Company's option plan.