Mortgage applications drop for second week as rates jump above 3%
Aug. 18, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -3.9% vs. +2.8% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: -1.08% vs. +1.8% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: -5.0% vs. +3.2% the previous week
- 30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.06% vs. 2.97%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps down 19% and refis down 8%.
- “Mortgage rates followed an overall increase in Treasury yields last week, which started higher from the strong July jobs report before slowing because of weaker consumer sentiment and concerns about rising Covid-19 cases,” said Joel Kan, the Mortgage Bankers Association’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.