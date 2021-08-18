Krispy Kreme impresses Morgan Stanley with strong quarter that showed off growth potential
Aug. 18, 2021
- Morgan Stanley stays bullish on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) after taking in the company's first earnings report since its IPO.
- Analyst John Glass and team say DNUT offered up constructive full year guidance, flowing through this quarter's beat and committed to both a long-term sales and EBITDA growth framework consistent with the IPO. The expectation is to be above that framework in 2022. In regard to growth, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) is seen having untapped markets at home and abroad.
- The firm keeps an Overweight rating on DNUT and price target of $23.
- Shares of DNUT are up 1.99% premarket to $14.32 after the company's guidance pleased investors.