Werewolf Therapeutics teams up with Merck for WTX-124/Keytruda combo cancer study
Aug. 18, 2021 7:44 AM ETWerewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL)MRKBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to evaluate WTX-124 in combination with Keytruda.
- The trial will be conducted by Werewolf Therapeutics and is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of WTX-124 as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda in patients with solid tumors.
- Werewolf Therapeutics plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for WTX-124 to the U.S. FDA in the first half of 2022.
- Subject to FDA clearance of the IND application, Werewolf Therapeutics expects to initiate an early-stage trial for the combination.