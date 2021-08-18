AzurRx stock jumps 42% on positive MS1819 combo data for pancreatic insufficiency due to CF
Aug. 18, 2021 7:50 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) soars 42% premarket after announcing positive topline results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating MS1819 in combination with the current standard of care, porcine-derived pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy, for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).
- Data collected from 20 patients indicated that MS1819 combo led to clinically meaningful improvements in the primary efficacy endpoint, the Coefficient of Fat Absorption (CFA) and may benefit CF patients with severe EPI.
- Patients showed an average gain of more than six percentage points from baseline, compared to the five-point improvement in CFA cited by the clinical literature as clinically significant.
- The study also demonstrated positive improvements in weight gain and other secondary endpoints.
- “We are very pleased with the results of the trial. From baseline, CFA increased by 6.57%, mean body weight increased by 3.75 pounds, stool weight decreased by 164 grams/day and the mean daily number of stools decreased by 0.43. Overall safety was excellent, with no serious adverse events (SAEs) and only a few mild AEs," James Pennington, Chief Medical Officer of AzurRx, commented.
- AzurRx is now developing a new enteric-coated microbead formulation for MS1819 and plans to initiate a bridging study in 2022 with a goal to develop a safe and effective means to control EPI, a debilitating gastrointestinal condition common to patients with CF.
- Earlier, AzurRx reports clinically meaningful effect in condition linked to cystic fibrosis