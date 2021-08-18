Williams Industrial Services Group EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue; reaffirms guidance
Aug. 18, 2021 7:50 AM ETWilliams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Williams Industrial Services Group (NYSE:WLMS): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $91.6M (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $8.42M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9M compared with $5.0M in the prior-year period.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s backlog was $664.4M, an increase of 44.2%, compared to $460.6M as of March 31, 2021.
- Reaffirms FY2021 guidance: Revenue of $310 million to $320 million vs. consensus of $310.67M; Gross margin of 11% to 13%; Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $18 million.