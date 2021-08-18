Copper price slips to lowest in a month on renewed COVID-19 fears
Aug. 18, 2021 7:56 AM ETCopper Futures (HG1:COM), FCXSCCO, TECK, HBM, COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Copper prices are falling for a third straight day on concerns over global economic outlook due to fresh surges in coronavirus cases.
- Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (HG1:COM) recently traded -0.8% to $9,178.50/metric ton after sinking 2.1% yesterday.
- The most-active contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange settled -1.5% at 68,720 yuan/mt ($10,602.97).
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), which had dropped 10% over the past four sessions, -1.7% pre-market.
- Also on watch: SCCO, TECK, HBM
- ETFs: COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC
- "We're seeing a breakdown in the technicals, the growth outlook from China is not supportive and the dollar is challenging key resistance areas," Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen says, according to Reuters.
- Copper had been rising during Asian trading following news that access to the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru had been blocked by protesters.
- Earlier this week, China released data showing industrial production rose at a considerably slower rate in July than in June.