REE Automotive is seen as a potential triple-bagger as an EV disruptor
Aug. 18, 2021
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) is on watch after B Riley Securities starts off coverage on the supplier with a Buy rating.
- Analysts Igor Levi and Gregory Lewis see REE positioned to disrupt electric vehicle manufacturing.
- "REE's revolutionary REEcorner technology will in our view transform the EV market by moving key vehicle components (think motor, gear, suspension) from the chassis or body of the vehicle into the four corners between the chassis and the wheels."
- The tech is seen reducing the time to bring new vehicle prototypes to market and reduce both investments and costs.
- B Riley sees a triple-bagger on REE if the company is able to meet its more ambitious objectives and hit 15% commercial EV market share by 2030 and 5% passenger market share. The short-term price target set by B. Riley is $20. Shares of REE are up 1.05% premarket to $9.64.
