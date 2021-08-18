Wendy's pushes higher after Oppenheimer points to powerful catalysts
Aug. 18, 2021 8:07 AM ET The Wendy's Company (WEN) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer upgrades Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform after investor meetings with management.
- Analyst Brian Bittner says Wendy's has catalysts in play with powerful tools to unlock unit growth starting in 2022. That dynamic is believed to be underestimated by consensus and underappreciated by the stock's 18% valuation discount to peers. The REEF partnership is highlighted for its potential to help Wendy's penetrate urban locations in the U.S., Canada and U.K.
- "Importantly, our updated analysis also highlights a path for outperforming fundamentals with a strong case for SSS upside in 2H21 along with measurable tailwinds in 2022—particularly as breakfast strengthens and as digital gains ramp. We uncover levers to raise EBITDA estimates above the Street's through 2022, and our new $29 target represents 16x EBITDA—still a discount to peers."
- Shares of WEN are up 1.69% premarket to $24.05. Oppenheimer assigns a 12-month to 18-month price target of $29 to Wendy's (WEN) vs. the 52-week high of $29.46 and average Wall Street PT of $26.80.