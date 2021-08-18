Twist Bioscience inks collaboration agreement to create novel antibodies

DNA Technology
BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

  • SomaLogic, CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announce a collaboration aimed at creating novel antibodies and enabling innovative drug discovery based on key disease biomarkers.
  • The collaboration will allow Twist to use the SomaScan Platform to identify antibodies against targets resulting from SomaLogic’s 7,000-plex assay.
  • Twist intends to use the antibodies discovered for its internal pipeline, moving the most promising candidates through preclinical development and then potentially outlicensing to a partner.
  • The collaboration provides an opportunity to explore targets across a wide range of therapeutic areas, the companies said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.