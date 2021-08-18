Twist Bioscience inks collaboration agreement to create novel antibodies
- SomaLogic, CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announce a collaboration aimed at creating novel antibodies and enabling innovative drug discovery based on key disease biomarkers.
- The collaboration will allow Twist to use the SomaScan Platform to identify antibodies against targets resulting from SomaLogic’s 7,000-plex assay.
- Twist intends to use the antibodies discovered for its internal pipeline, moving the most promising candidates through preclinical development and then potentially outlicensing to a partner.
- The collaboration provides an opportunity to explore targets across a wide range of therapeutic areas, the companies said.