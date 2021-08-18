The Children's Place slumps after sales can't keep up with high-flying expectations
Aug. 18, 2021 8:21 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) trades lower after missing estimates with its Q2 report and holding back on issuing guidance.
- Digital sales shined in Q2, representing 43% of the total sales for the quarter vs. 29% in Q2 of 2019. 70% of the digital business is now coming through a mobile device.
- Looking ahead, PLCE says the pandemic-driven acceleration of competitor liquidations and store closures has reset the competitive landscape such that it can reset pricing and promotional strategy, which it believe will be another key driver of accelerated operating margin expansion.
- CEO outlook: "We experienced a significant acceleration in back-to-school sales during the last two weeks of July, and the third quarter is off to an outstanding start. We continue to operate at a high level, while navigating the ever-changing COVID landscape. We remain firmly on offense and we look forward to continuing to deliver accelerated operating margin expansion for 2021 and beyond."
- Shares of PLCE are down 8.53% premarket to $92.00 after a 3.71% drop yesterday. Children's Place is still up more than 100% for the year and has tripled over the last 52 weeks to push the Seeking Alpha Value Mark to the D+ level.