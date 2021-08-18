Sustainability services platform, Aspiration to go public through merger with InterPrivate III Financial Partners

  • Aspiration Partners (ASPP), global leader in sustainability as a service solutions for consumers and companies, and SPAC InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) announced a definitive merger agreement leading to Aspiration becoming a publicly listed company.
  • On closure, the company will be named Aspiration and is expected to be listed on NYSE under the new symbol, "ASP".
  • The transaction implies a pro forma equity valuation for Aspiration of $2.3B or 7.7x implied enterprise value to projected 2022 revenue of $254M and 3.8x projected revenue of $508M for 2023.
  • As of June 2021, the company has a revenue run rate in excess of $100M and has driven over 7x growth in the past year.
  • "Through its merger with InterPrivate, Aspiration will become the first ESG-driven fintech, a unique platform enabling individuals and enterprises to integrate and automate impact into their every-day financial and commercial transactions," Chairman and CEO of InterPrivate III Ahmed Fattouh commented.
  • Consideration to Aspiration's shareholder will comprise at least 175M shares of InterPrivate III common stock, as well as up to an additional 100M price over a 5-year period.
  • Post transaction, the company is expected to have $400M+ of cash to accelerate Aspiration's growth initiatives.
  • Transaction expected to be completed in Q4.
