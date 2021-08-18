MercadoLibre to invest $25 million in Aleph Group

M&A word made with building blocks
SB/iStock via Getty Images

  • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) agrees to acquire a $25M stake in Aleph, the largest global digital media partner.
  • Aleph operates in Latin America through IMS Internet Media Services. Recently, CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII acquired a minority stake in Aleph for $470M valuing the Company at $2 Billion.
  • Additionally, MELI will cooperate with IMS Internet Media Services on monetizing advertising space on MercadoLibre's digital properties in countries where the Company does not have local sales operations.
  • Also, MercadoLibre and Aleph will partner to explore and collaborate in new business development opportunities in digital advertising.
  • The transaction is subject to the preparation of final documentation and is likely to close by the end of August.
