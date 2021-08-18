Housing starts dip more than expected in July, permits rise more than consensus
Aug. 18, 2021 8:31 AM ETKBH, DHIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- July Housing Starts: -7.0% M/M to 1.534M vs. 1.61M expected and 1.650M prior (revised from 1.643M).
- Private-owned housing starts in July rose 2.5% Y/Y.
- Single-family housing starts of 1.111M fell 4.5% M/M.
- Building permits: +2.6% to 1.635M vs. 1.62M expected and 1.594M prior (revised from 1.598M).
- Single-family authorizations in July were at a rate of 1.048M, 1.7% below June's revised rate of 1.066M.
- Privately owned housing completions in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.391M, up 5.6% M/M and up 3.8% Y/Y.
- In premarket trading, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock slips 0.3% and KB Homes (NYSE:KBH) -0.4%.
- On Tuesday, Homebuilder confidence dropped the most in 13 months in August amid rising construction costs and higher housing prices