Housing starts dip more than expected in July, permits rise more than consensus

Aug. 18, 2021 8:31 AM ETKBH, DHIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments

new built house in construction
filmfoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • July Housing Starts: -7.0% M/M to 1.534M vs. 1.61M expected and 1.650M prior (revised from 1.643M).
  • Private-owned housing starts in July rose 2.5% Y/Y.
  • Single-family housing starts of 1.111M fell 4.5% M/M.
  • Building permits: +2.6% to 1.635M vs. 1.62M expected and 1.594M prior (revised from 1.598M).
  • Single-family authorizations in July were at a rate of 1.048M, 1.7% below June's revised rate of 1.066M.
  • Privately owned housing completions in July were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.391M, up 5.6% M/M and up 3.8% Y/Y.
  • In premarket trading, D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock slips 0.3% and KB Homes (NYSE:KBH) -0.4%.
  • On Tuesday, Homebuilder confidence dropped the most in 13 months in August amid rising construction costs and higher housing prices
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.