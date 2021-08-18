ALC, MVST and PMCB among pre market gainers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) +83%.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) +67%.
- BrainsWay Ltd (NASDAQ:BWAY) +17% after FDA's Deep TMS system 510k clearance
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) +14% subsidiary, acenzia, signs exclusive licensing agreement with performance inspired nutrition to manufacture and distribute in the Middle East
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) +11% on Q2 earnings.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) +9%.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) +9%.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) +9% scoops up MedMen debt, betting on U.S. legalization
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) +4%.
- Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) +7%.
- Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) +8%.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) +7% on Q2 earnings.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) +7%.
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +6% on long-term supply deal with Wacker Chemie
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) +6% on Q2 earnings.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) +6%.
- Just Eat Takeaway (NASDAQ:GRUB) +6% owner says EBITDA loss has peaked, nearly profitable in US and Canada
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) +6% on Q2 earnings.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) +6% on Q2 earnings.
- ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) +5%.